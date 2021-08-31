Odometer is 15271 kilometers below market average!
2017 INFINITI QX60 Base 3.5L V6 CVT AWD Black Obsidian
-2-Way Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support
-Around View Monitor w/Front & Rear Sonar System
-Automatic temperature control
-Dual Occupant Memory System
-Enhanced Intelligent Key Memory
-Entry & Exit Assist
-Front dual zone A/C
-Front fog lights
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heated Front Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
-INFINITI InTouch w/Navigation
-Low tire pressure warning
-Power driver seat
-Power Liftgate
-Power moonroof
-Power passenger seat
-Premium Package
-Premium Plus Package
-Radio: AM/FM/CD/DVD w/MP3 Playback Capability
-Rain-Sensing Front Windshield Wipers
-Rear air conditioning
-Reclining 3rd row seat
-Remote Engine Start
-Wheels: 18" Triple 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy.
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a flexible cabin, relatively generous third-row seating, ease of entry and exit, a large amount of technology for the money, and a smooth, pleasing, and efficient powertrain. In terms of ride quality, the powertrain, and the steering, many owners say this machine is expert at delivering a laid-back, secure, and comfortable drive, every time. Fuel mileage is also highly rated given the machine's size and power output. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler