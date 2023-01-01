$35,491+ tax & licensing
204-261-3390
2017 Infiniti QX60
Proactive | DVD Player | Heated/Cooling seats | 360 Camera
Location
Birchwood Infiniti
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
$35,491
- Listing ID: 9473097
- Stock #: F4W92R
- VIN: 5N1DL0MM8HC557279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,106 KM
Vehicle Description
All Certified Pre-owned Infiniti Vehicles will receive:
- 2 Years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan
- 72 Month/160,000 KMS Power Train warranty
- Preferred Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
Below is the list of added value to the CPO programs included:
Infiniti CPO
2 Years/32,000 No Charge Oil Change Plan
Tire Warranty
Roadside Assistance
6 Year/160,000 Base Powertrain Extended Warranty
Preferred Interest Rates
169-Point Inspection Process
Sirius XM 3-Month Satellite Radio Trial
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
10 Day/1,500km Vehicle Exchange Policy
Grad Rebates Available
Key Features
- AWD
- DVD Player
- Heated/Cooling Seats
- 360 Camera
- Power Sunroof
- Power Rear Liftgate
- Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
- Quilted leather
- 10-way power drivers seat
- Bose® 13-speaker Premium Audio system
- Bluetooth
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report
At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
