2017 Infiniti QX70

90,976 KM

Details

$30,992

+ tax & licensing
$30,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2017 Infiniti QX70

2017 Infiniti QX70

S Premium & Sport PKG Heated/Cooling Seats, Navigation, 360 Camera's

2017 Infiniti QX70

S Premium & Sport PKG Heated/Cooling Seats, Navigation, 360 Camera's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$30,992

+ taxes & licensing

90,976KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6679778
  • Stock #: F3VK2G
  • VIN: JN8CS1MW4HM410031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3VK2G
  • Mileage 90,976 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

STEERING WHEEL
Aluminum pedals
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Infiniti analog clock
Solid magnesium paddle shifters
Climate-Controlled Front Seats
Dual Occupant Memory System For Driver's Seat
and outside mirrors
Power door locks with automatic locking feature
Sequential welcome lighting illuminated entry system
Infiniti Controller
Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control system
Cruise control with steering-wheel mounted switches
XM NavTraffic with Real-Time Traffic information
Infiniti Voice Recognition for audio and navigation
12-volt power outlet
Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection and Front and Rear Sonar System
Quilted leather-appointed seating
Black lacquer interior trim
Power windows with illuminated switches and front-window one-touch auto-up/down with auto-reverse feature
Front seatback map pockets; front door pockets
Intelligent Key with Illuminated Push-Button Ignition
10-way power driver's seat including 2-way lumbar support
8-way power front passenger's seat
Leather wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel and shift knob
60/40-split folding and reclining rear seatbacks
includes remote fold-down releases in cargo area
Dark color headliner
Contrasting stitching for steering wheel
automatic transmission shifter boot
front and rear seats
front center console arm rest
front and rear door arm rests and inside door pulls
Driver and front passenger sport style seats with manual thigh extensions
Driver's seat with power bolster adjustment (4-way)
Duel front and rear cupholders
Front armrest with dual-level storage
Fine Visio electroluminescent gauges
Powertilt/telescopic steering column
Auto-dimming inside mirror and Homelink Universal Transeiver
Tonneau Cover and Cargo Net
Infiniti Navigation with 8 inch WVGA color touch-screen display
Lane Guidance and 3-D building graphics

