Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Infiniti QX70

60,093 KM

Details

$38,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,988

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

Contact Seller
2017 Infiniti QX70

2017 Infiniti QX70

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Infiniti QX70

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

Contact Seller

$38,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
60,093KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9837275
  • Stock #: WC23058
  • VIN: JN8CS1MW8HM416639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # WC23058
  • Mileage 60,093 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV

2017 Infiniti QX30
66,652 KM
$27,488 + tax & lic
2016 Acura MDX
51,168 KM
$35,988 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 98,287 KM
$28,988 + tax & lic

Email West Coast Auto & RV

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-5005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory