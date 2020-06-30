Menu
2017 Infiniti QX80

28,157 KM

Details Description

$54,990

+ tax & licensing
$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2017 Infiniti QX80

2017 Infiniti QX80

Limited AWD Sunroof, Heated + Cooled Seats, Rear DVD

2017 Infiniti QX80

Limited AWD Sunroof, Heated + Cooled Seats, Rear DVD

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  • Listing ID: 5321348
  • Stock #: F37Z86
  • VIN: JN8AZ2NE9H9151148

$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

28,157KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F37Z86
  • Mileage 28,157 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF
NAVIGATION
BACK UP CAMERA
HEATED SEATS
THIRD ROW SEATING
REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT
HEATED AND COOLED SEATS
22 INCH RIMS AND TIRES
ALLOY WHEELS
POWER LIFT GATE





We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Complimentary oil change with purchase
Service records if available
Carfax report
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

