2017 Infiniti QX80

Distance Control Assist

Chrome Mirror Caps

ADVANCED CLIMATE CONTROL SYSTEM

HYDRAULIC BODY MOTION CONTROL

Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW)

Climate-Controlled Front Seats

Dual Occupant Memory System For Driver's Seat

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)

10-Way Power Driver's Seat

Cruise control with steering wheel-mounted switches

Remote Engine Start System

Front Seat Pre-Crash Seat Belts

Backup Collision Intervention (BCI)

8-way power front-passenger's seat

outside mirrors and steering wheel

linked to individual Intelligent Keys

Auto-dimming inside mirror with HomeLink Universal Transceiver

Entry/exit assist for driver’s seat and steering wheel

Sequential welcome lighting illuminated entry system and overhead ambient light

Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection and Front and Rear Sonar System

including 2-way power lumbar support

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and leather-wrapped shift knob

Aluminum kick plates

Heated second-row captain’s chairs with tip-up easy entry for third row

Power 60/40-split fold-flat and reclining third-row seats

Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range)

Semi-aniline leather-appointed seating

Stratford Burl trim

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE INCLUDES ~

Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Systems

Adaptive Front lighting System (AFS) with auto-leveling headlights

22 x 8.0-inch

9-spoke forged aluminum-alloy wheels with all-season performance tires