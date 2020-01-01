Menu
2017 Infiniti QX80

42,161 KM

$52,997

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

4WD 4dr Tech PKG, DVD, 7 Passenger, Navigation, 360 Camera's

Sale

$52,997

+ taxes & licensing

42,161KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6275901
  • Stock #: F3PNC2
  • VIN: JN8AZ2NEXH9153040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,161 KM

Vehicle Description

At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Heated Steering Wheel
Distance Control Assist
Chrome Mirror Caps
ADVANCED CLIMATE CONTROL SYSTEM
HYDRAULIC BODY MOTION CONTROL
Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW)
Climate-Controlled Front Seats
Dual Occupant Memory System For Driver's Seat
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)
10-Way Power Driver's Seat
Cruise control with steering wheel-mounted switches
Remote Engine Start System
Front Seat Pre-Crash Seat Belts
Backup Collision Intervention (BCI)
8-way power front-passenger's seat
outside mirrors and steering wheel
linked to individual Intelligent Keys
Auto-dimming inside mirror with HomeLink Universal Transceiver
Entry/exit assist for driver’s seat and steering wheel
Sequential welcome lighting illuminated entry system and overhead ambient light
Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection and Front and Rear Sonar System
including 2-way power lumbar support
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and leather-wrapped shift knob
Aluminum kick plates
Heated second-row captain’s chairs with tip-up easy entry for third row
Power 60/40-split fold-flat and reclining third-row seats
Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range)
Semi-aniline leather-appointed seating
Stratford Burl trim
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE INCLUDES ~
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Systems
Adaptive Front lighting System (AFS) with auto-leveling headlights
22 x 8.0-inch
9-spoke forged aluminum-alloy wheels with all-season performance tires
Intelligent Brake Assist (IBA) with Forward Emergency Braking (FEB)

