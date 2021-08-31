Menu
2017 Infiniti QX80

103,400 KM

$42,991

+ tax & licensing
$42,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2017 Infiniti QX80

2017 Infiniti QX80

4WD Proactive PKG DVD Player, Heated/Cooling seats, Navigation,

2017 Infiniti QX80

4WD Proactive PKG DVD Player, Heated/Cooling seats, Navigation,

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$42,991

+ taxes & licensing

103,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7668178
  • Stock #: F475J6
  • VIN: JN8AZ2NE8H9160469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,400 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear Collision Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING
Heated rear seats
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
woodgrain trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat-3rd Row
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Seat(s)-Heated Rear
Seat(s)-Cooled Front
Audio Aux Input
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM w/Single In-Dash CD/DVD Player -inc: INFINITI controller w/8" WVGA colour touch-screen display
INFINITI hard drive navigation system w/lane guidance and 3-D building graphics
INFINITI voice recognition for audio
navigation and vehicle info

