2017 Jaguar F Pace
R Sport | Local Trade | Aruba!
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$25,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5NMV3
- Mileage 120,285 KM
Vehicle Description
As in a rare and beautiful color: Aruba! Was new from our store and looks amazing with the Black Gloss Wheels!
Hard to believe this is a 2017, so well cared for. The staff are very excited to be able to offer this unique F Pace, ready to share more details or a walk around video!
* In Control Apps
* 22 Inch Gloss Black Wheels
* Gesture Tailgate
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats/Heated Rear
* 14 Way Sport Power Front Seats with Memory
* Blind Spot Monitor/Lane Keep Aid
* Air Quality Sensing
* Interior Mood Lighting
* Surround Camera System
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Meridian Surround Sound System
* Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Adaptive LED Headlamps with Signature DRL
and of course more to talk about....
At Jaguar Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Jaguar Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Jaguar trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Jaguar Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Jaguar Winnipeg Family!
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Security
Powertrain
Additional Features
204-452-8030