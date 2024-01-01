Menu
As in a rare and beautiful color: Aruba! Was new from our store and looks amazing with the Black Gloss Wheels! Hard to believe this is a 2017, so well cared for. The staff are very excited to be able to offer this unique F Pace, ready to share more details or a walk around video! * In Control Apps * 22 Inch Gloss Black Wheels * Gesture Tailgate * Heated and Cooled Front Seats/Heated Rear * 14 Way Sport Power Front Seats with Memory * Blind Spot Monitor/Lane Keep Aid * Air Quality Sensing * Interior Mood Lighting * Surround Camera System * Adaptive Cruise Control * Meridian Surround Sound System * Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind * Adaptive LED Headlamps with Signature DRL and of course more to talk about.... At Jaguar Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Jaguar Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: -Jaguar trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle -Jaguar Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient -Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments -A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade -And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Jaguar Winnipeg Family! Dealer Permit #0112

2017 Jaguar F Pace

120,285 KM

$25,991

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jaguar F Pace

R Sport | Local Trade | Aruba!

2017 Jaguar F Pace

R Sport | Local Trade | Aruba!

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,285KM
VIN SADCL2BVXHA075758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5NMV3
  • Mileage 120,285 KM

Vehicle Description

As in a rare and beautiful color: Aruba! Was new from our store and looks amazing with the Black Gloss Wheels!
Hard to believe this is a 2017, so well cared for. The staff are very excited to be able to offer this unique F Pace, ready to share more details or a walk around video!

* In Control Apps
* 22 Inch Gloss Black Wheels
* Gesture Tailgate
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats/Heated Rear
* 14 Way Sport Power Front Seats with Memory
* Blind Spot Monitor/Lane Keep Aid
* Air Quality Sensing
* Interior Mood Lighting
* Surround Camera System
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Meridian Surround Sound System
* Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Adaptive LED Headlamps with Signature DRL

and of course more to talk about....
At Jaguar Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Jaguar Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Jaguar trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Jaguar Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Jaguar Winnipeg Family!

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,500 kgs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
60 L Fuel Tank
Axle ratio: 3.73
90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: Jaguar sequential shift
Engine: 3.0L V6 Supercharged (340 PS)
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
InControl Apps -inc: Allows JLR approved partner's apps from user's smartphone to be used on vehicle touchscreen
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Autonomous Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary audio input jack
Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
7" colour display w/multi-touch
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door
2 tweeter
1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2017 Jaguar F Pace