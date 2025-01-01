Menu
2017 Jaguar F Pace

105,679 KM

Details

2017 Jaguar F Pace

R Sport 35t PANO | Local

12931910

2017 Jaguar F Pace

R Sport 35t PANO | Local

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Used
105,679KM
VIN SADCL2BV2HA057173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour British Racing Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6AFDX
  • Mileage 105,679 KM

Vehicle Description

Incoming arrival AND the only one we have to offer, especially rare in the British Racing Green! We also added new all-season tires! Call for details, expected to arrive September 8.
Experience luxury and performance with this 2017 Jaguar F Pace R Sport 35t. This sophisticated SUV combines British elegance with sporty dynamics, perfect for the discerning driver who demands both style and substance.

Key Features:
- Powerful 3.0L engine with AWD capability
- British Racing Green Metallic exterior, a classic Jaguar color
- Sport heated leather steering wheel for comfort and control
- Smart device remote engine start for convenience
- Proximity key and push-button start for effortless entry
- Front and rear parking sensors for easy maneuvering
- Blind spot monitor for enhanced safety
- Cruise control with steering wheel controls

Ready to elevate your driving experience? Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to see this stunning F Pace in person. Our team is ready to answer your questions and arrange a test drive. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of British automotive excellence. Contact us today to start your journey with Jaguar.
Activated with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for a walk around video!

Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Safety

Back-Up Camera
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Mechanical

Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

null

