2017 Jaguar F Pace
R Sport 35t PANO | Local
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour British Racing Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6AFDX
- Mileage 105,679 KM
Vehicle Description
Incoming arrival AND the only one we have to offer, especially rare in the British Racing Green! We also added new all-season tires! Call for details, expected to arrive September 8.
Experience luxury and performance with this 2017 Jaguar F Pace R Sport 35t. This sophisticated SUV combines British elegance with sporty dynamics, perfect for the discerning driver who demands both style and substance.
Key Features:
- Powerful 3.0L engine with AWD capability
- British Racing Green Metallic exterior, a classic Jaguar color
- Sport heated leather steering wheel for comfort and control
- Smart device remote engine start for convenience
- Proximity key and push-button start for effortless entry
- Front and rear parking sensors for easy maneuvering
- Blind spot monitor for enhanced safety
- Cruise control with steering wheel controls
Ready to elevate your driving experience? Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to see this stunning F Pace in person. Our team is ready to answer your questions and arrange a test drive. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of British automotive excellence. Contact us today to start your journey with Jaguar.
Activated with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for a walk around video!
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
