2017 Jaguar F-PACE

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Steel spare wheel

Rear fog lamps Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

PERIMETER ALARM

Locking glove box

Driver foot rest

Rigid cargo cover

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Front Centre Armrest

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Voice recorder

130 amp alternator

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

digital signal processor

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Black grille w/chrome surround

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

4 12V DC Power Outlets

Black Side Windows Trim

Black Bodyside Cladding

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

GVWR: 2,500 kgs

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners

8-Way Driver Seat

8-Way Passenger Seat

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

60 L Fuel Tank

Axle ratio: 3.73

Power Rear Child Safety Locks

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

InControl PROTECT Tracker System

LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Engine: 3.0L V6 Supercharged (340 PS)

Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way electric front seats, electric fore/aft (2), electric cushion height (2), electric cushion tilt (2), electric squab recline (2), manual headrest height (2) and memory adjust driver seats w/mirror position and steering wh...

Full-Time All-Wheel

Aluminum Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.