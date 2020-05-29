Menu
$37,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2017 Jaguar F-PACE

2017 Jaguar F-PACE

35t Premium

2017 Jaguar F-PACE

35t Premium

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$37,980

+ taxes & licensing

  69,100KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5063583
  Stock #: 1954
  VIN: SADCJ2BV8HA882575
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

IN STOCK!
McWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not inclue PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
  • Rear fog lamps
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Locking glove box
  • Driver foot rest
  • Rigid cargo cover
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Voice recorder
  • 130 amp alternator
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • digital signal processor
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Valet Function
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Black Bodyside Cladding
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • GVWR: 2,500 kgs
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
  • 8-Way Driver Seat
  • 8-Way Passenger Seat
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 60 L Fuel Tank
  • Axle ratio: 3.73
  • Power Rear Child Safety Locks
  • Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • 90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • InControl PROTECT Tracker System
  • LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Engine: 3.0L V6 Supercharged (340 PS)
  • Smart Device Remote Engine Start
  • Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way electric front seats, electric fore/aft (2), electric cushion height (2), electric cushion tilt (2), electric squab recline (2), manual headrest height (2) and memory adjust driver seats w/mirror position and steering wh...
  • Full-Time All-Wheel
  • Aluminum Gear Shifter Material

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-XXXX

204-298-8938

