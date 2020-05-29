2017 Jaguar F-PACE

- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Integrated roof antenna
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
-
- Steel spare wheel
- Rear fog lamps
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Locking glove box
- Driver foot rest
- Rigid cargo cover
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Front Centre Armrest
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Voice recorder
- 130 amp alternator
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- digital signal processor
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Black grille w/chrome surround
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Valet Function
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Black Bodyside Cladding
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- GVWR: 2,500 kgs
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
- 8-Way Driver Seat
- 8-Way Passenger Seat
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- 60 L Fuel Tank
- Axle ratio: 3.73
- Power Rear Child Safety Locks
- Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- 90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
- Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- InControl PROTECT Tracker System
- LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Engine: 3.0L V6 Supercharged (340 PS)
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start
- Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way electric front seats, electric fore/aft (2), electric cushion height (2), electric cushion tilt (2), electric squab recline (2), manual headrest height (2) and memory adjust driver seats w/mirror position and steering wh...
- Full-Time All-Wheel
- Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.