2017 Jaguar F-PACE

Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

Power Folding Mirrors

Active suspension

Driver Side Airbag

Mirror integrated turn signals

Auto Dimming R/V Mirror

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Parking Aid Sensor

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Sensor

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

InControl Apps -inc: Allows JLR approved partner's apps from user's smartphone to be used on vehicle touchscreen

Autonomous Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection