2017 Jaguar F-PACE

Local trade and going to be awesome! Balance of warranty and In Control Subscription. Black Gloss wheels against the White exterior will look incredible.
Will arrive in early July. Features the Fuji White exterior with the Black Gloss Wheels and the Broque/Ebony interior.
Highlight Features Include:
* Heads Up Display
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats
* Heated Rear Seats
* Meridian Sound Surround System
* Navigation System with 10 Inch Screen
* In Control Apps
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Lane Keep Assist
and could keep typing and typing. Pre Owned market is red hot right now, please call for more details!
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8