2017 Jaguar F-PACE

75,973 KM

$42,991

+ tax & licensing
$42,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2017 Jaguar F-PACE

2017 Jaguar F-PACE

S Incoming Awesome

2017 Jaguar F-PACE

S Incoming Awesome

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$42,991

+ taxes & licensing

75,973KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7275806
  • Stock #: F3U151
  • VIN: SADCM2BV1HA896065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour POLARIS WHITE
  • Interior Colour BROGUE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3U151
  • Mileage 75,973 KM

Vehicle Description

Local trade and going to be awesome! Balance of warranty and In Control Subscription. Black Gloss wheels against the White exterior will look incredible.
Will arrive in early July. Features the Fuji White exterior with the Black Gloss Wheels and the Broque/Ebony interior.
Highlight Features Include:
* Heads Up Display
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats
* Heated Rear Seats
* Meridian Sound Surround System
* Navigation System with 10 Inch Screen
* In Control Apps
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Lane Keep Assist

and could keep typing and typing. Pre Owned market is red hot right now, please call for more details!
Activated with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Sensor
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
InControl Apps -inc: Allows JLR approved partner's apps from user's smartphone to be used on vehicle touchscreen
Autonomous Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection
8 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

