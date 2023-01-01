$38,991+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
2017 Jaguar F Pace
S | 2 Sets of Tires
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
$38,991
- Listing ID: 9966458
- Stock #: F52BAV
- VIN: SADCM2BV0HA088886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ammonite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour BROGUE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 66,115 KM
Vehicle Description
The only one we have like this and there is that extra set of winter tires for free! Low km too!
We are processing this trade so the stock photos may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or walk around video!
Beautiful colour combination with the dark grey exterior and rare broque interior.
More details coming soon.
At Jaguar Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Jaguar Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Jaguar trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Jaguar Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Jaguar Winnipeg Family!
Looking for something specific that we don't currently have in our new or pre-owned inventory? Let us find it for you!
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
