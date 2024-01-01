Menu
2017 Jaguar XE

93,493 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jaguar XE

Premium

11985345

2017 Jaguar XE

Premium

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,493KM
VIN sajaj4bn4ha968627

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 93,493 KM

premium diesel

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2017 Jaguar XE