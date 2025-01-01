Menu
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipegjaguar.com Dealer Permit #0112

2017 Jaguar XF

49,647 KM

$26,996

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jaguar XF

Prestige 35t SOLD! Great Buy!

2017 Jaguar XF

Prestige 35t SOLD! Great Buy!

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$26,996

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,647KM
VIN SAJBK4BV4HCY50728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour POLARIS WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5Y36G
  • Mileage 49,647 KM

Vehicle Description

Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Safety

Back-Up Camera

Exterior

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Mechanical

Engine: 3.0L Supercharged V6
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Meridian 380w Sound System -inc: 11 speakers (10 plus subwoofer)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

$26,996

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

