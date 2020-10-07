Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jaguar XF

30,624 KM

Details Description Features

$36,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2017 Jaguar XF

2017 Jaguar XF

35t Prestige A Jaguar Classic

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jaguar XF

35t Prestige A Jaguar Classic

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

30,624KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5865252
  • Stock #: F3MA1A
  • VIN: SAJBK4BV7HCY40257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour British Racing Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Latte
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3MA1A
  • Mileage 30,624 KM

Vehicle Description

Well, another fine example of a classic Jaguar sedan in a classic British Racing Green exterior with Latte interior. Low km local lease return. Low finance rates available
So when purchasing the optional Certified Program there are two benefits. !) the unreal low finance rates. Two, the 6 year 160,000 factory warranty from original in service date. Please ask for details, it is an amazing program.
There are features that are essential for the upcoming cooler weather almost upon us. All Wheel Drive, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Windscreen, Heated Exterior Mirrors. When the nice days return the front seats are also cooled and there is a large sunroof waiting to be opened.
There is also Navigation, proximity function, satellite radio, and so much more to come check out.
This is our only pre owned XF at the moment and whenever we only have one of anything it tends to sell quickly.

Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
Xenon Headlights
remote start
Rain sensor wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Variable Speed
Multi-Zone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2017 Land Rover Evoq...
 25,493 KM
$36,991 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Disc...
 65,290 KM
$34,991 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey S...
 105,361 KM
$8,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory