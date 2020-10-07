2017 Jaguar XF

+ taxes & licensing
Well, another fine example of a classic Jaguar sedan in a classic British Racing Green exterior with Latte interior. Low km local lease return. Low finance rates available
So when purchasing the optional Certified Program there are two benefits. !) the unreal low finance rates. Two, the 6 year 160,000 factory warranty from original in service date. Please ask for details, it is an amazing program.
There are features that are essential for the upcoming cooler weather almost upon us. All Wheel Drive, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Windscreen, Heated Exterior Mirrors. When the nice days return the front seats are also cooled and there is a large sunroof waiting to be opened.
There is also Navigation, proximity function, satellite radio, and so much more to come check out.
This is our only pre owned XF at the moment and whenever we only have one of anything it tends to sell quickly.
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:
3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!
NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
