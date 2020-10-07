2017 Jaguar XF

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
Wow, R Sport with killer colour combo. Local lease return with a clean Car Fax-our link is free to check. And for November we are offering a free winter tire promotion!
Now let us talk about features: there is Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, a 340 hp V6 Supercharged engine with 8 speed transmission, power tilt/telescopic and the list goes on right?
Local, no accidents, low km are just three bonus items.
And please remember that only a real Jaguar dealer can offer the Certified option which has low finance rates and extended warranty. And when purchasing from a real Jaguar dealer there is the benefit of safety being performed by a factory trained technician. And our valet service plus access to service loaners and rentals.
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:
3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!
NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
