2017 Jaguar XF

21,941 KM

$37,991

+ tax & licensing
35t R-Sport *FREE WINTER TIRES*

2017 Jaguar XF

35t R-Sport *FREE WINTER TIRES*

Location

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Sale Price

21,941KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6080448
  • Stock #: F3NEF5
  • VIN: SAJBL4BV7HCY30230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ammonite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet w/Red Inserts
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3NEF5
  • Mileage 21,941 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow, R Sport with killer colour combo. Local lease return with a clean Car Fax-our link is free to check. And for November we are offering a free winter tire promotion!
Now let us talk about features: there is Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, a 340 hp V6 Supercharged engine with 8 speed transmission, power tilt/telescopic and the list goes on right?
Local, no accidents, low km are just three bonus items.
And please remember that only a real Jaguar dealer can offer the Certified option which has low finance rates and extended warranty. And when purchasing from a real Jaguar dealer there is the benefit of safety being performed by a factory trained technician. And our valet service plus access to service loaners and rentals.

Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

remote start
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

