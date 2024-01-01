Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

146,108 KM

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,108KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMDS5HD217014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Diamond Black Crystal Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24452
  • Mileage 146,108 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

