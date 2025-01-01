$18,977+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
High Altitude ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE CLEAN CARFAX
2017 Jeep Cherokee
High Altitude ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$18,977
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,535KM
VIN 1C4PJMDS8HW562459
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 6523A
- Mileage 146,535 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
| One Owner, | Local Trade, | Clean Carfax, | Non Smoker, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, 3.734 Axle Ratio, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8.4 Touch Screen Display, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto. High Beam Headlamp Control, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Blind-Spot/RR Cross-Path Detection, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Class III Hitch Receiver, CommandView Dual Pane Sunroof, Compass, Daylight Opening Mouldings, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking, Garage door transmitter, Gloss Black Fascia Applique, Gloss Black Grille Surrounds, Gloss Black Jeep Badging, Gloss Black Roof Rails, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Asst., Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Faced Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 26P High Altitude, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 8.4 SXM/Hands-Free, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Safetytec Group, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Technology Group, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Group, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18 x 7 Gloss Black Aluminum.
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE CLEAN CARFAX 4WD Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT 9-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* Cherokee owners tend to be most impressed with the performance of the available V6 engine, a smooth-riding suspension, a powerful and straightforward touchscreen interface, and push-button access to numerous traction-enhancing tools for use in a variety of challenging driving conditions. A flexible and handy cabin, as well as a relatively quiet highway drive, help round out the package. Heres a machine thats built to explore new trails and terrain, while providing a comfortable and compliant ride on the road and highway. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.517 Axle Ratio
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/RR Cross-Path Detection Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Asst
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26P HIGH ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Gloss Black Fascia Applique Daylight Opening Mouldings Gloss Black Roof Rails Gloss Black Grille Surrounds Gloss Black Jeep Badging
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
2017 Jeep Cherokee