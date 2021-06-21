Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Cherokee

73,893 KM

Details Description

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  1. 7352060
  2. 7352060
  3. 7352060
  4. 7352060
  5. 7352060
  6. 7352060
  7. 7352060
  8. 7352060
Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

73,893KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7352060
  • Stock #: 8360
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS5HW576774

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 73,893 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk, with a Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT engine, features a 9-Speed Automatic transmission, and generates 23 highway/18 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 73893 kilometers!Technology options include: Uconnect 8.4in. SXM/Hands-Free, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription may be available (see dealer for details).Safety options include: Rear side impact airbag, Variably intermittent wipers, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Occupant sensing airbag, Variable Intermittent Wipers.Visit Us:Find this Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk at Winnipeg Chrysler Dodge today. We are conveniently located at Unit 90, 3965 Portage Avenue Winnipeg MB R3K 2H3.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

2017 Jeep Cherokee T...
 73,893 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 26,500 KM
$58,444 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 29,507 KM
$62,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory