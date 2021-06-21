Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

18,000 KM

$21,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Latitude - YES ONLY 18k !! B.Tooth & Backup Cam !!

Latitude - YES ONLY 18k !! B.Tooth & Backup Cam !!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

18,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7395170
  • Stock #: SCV5979
  • VIN: 1C4PJLCB4HW597768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** ONLY 18,000 KILOMETERS... AND IT SHOWS! *** BRAND NEW MSRP $33,685.00 - NOW JUST $21,800 ON SALE!! *** SAVE TWELVE THOUSAND DOLLARS PLUS TAX!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!




Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

