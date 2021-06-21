2017 Jeep Cherokee

$21,800 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7395170

7395170 Stock #: SCV5979

SCV5979 VIN: 1C4PJLCB4HW597768

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 18,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.