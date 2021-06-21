Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

34,641 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Sport | AS TRADED |

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Sport | AS TRADED |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

34,641KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7472979
  • Stock #: L17530A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,641 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Billet Metallic
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24A -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

