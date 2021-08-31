Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Cherokee

69,235 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Navigation | Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Navigation | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 8053540
  2. 8053540
  3. 8053540
  4. 8053540
  5. 8053540
  6. 8053540
  7. 8053540
  8. 8053540
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,235KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8053540
  • Stock #: F4BV2A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBB7HW555277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4BV2A
  • Mileage 69,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Four-Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.083 Axle Ratio
Jeep Active Drive II
Off-Road Suspension
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
1000# Maximum Payload
59.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
4 Skid Plates
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Electronic Range Select
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Paint w/Badging
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cargo Net
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
8.4" touch screen display
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
GPS Antenna Input
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive II
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Off-Road Aluminum
Audio Aux Input
All Terrain Front Tire
All Terrain Rear Tire
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2017 Jeep Cherokee T...
 69,235 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 20,961 KM
$39,992 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 25,045 KM
$27,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory