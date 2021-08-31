2017 Jeep Cherokee

- Listing ID: 8053540
- Stock #: F4BV2A
- VIN: 1C4PJMBB7HW555277
Exterior Colour
Billet Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Stock #
F4BV2A
Mileage
69,235 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
8.4" touch screen display
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive II
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Off-Road Aluminum
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
