2017 Jeep Cherokee

$22,888 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 7 0 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8352555

8352555 Stock #: 25431

25431 VIN: 1C4PJMAS6HW589194

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 25431

Mileage 163,706 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.