$33,997+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-895-3777
2017 Jeep Cherokee
L Plus* 4x4/SXM/Heated Seats/Power Liftgate
Location
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg
3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6
204-895-3777
$33,997
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8938903
- Stock #: 25645
- VIN: 1C4PJMBS1HW525806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25645
- Mileage 56,887 KM
Vehicle Description
SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, Only 56,887 km * REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, SXM, POWER LIFTGATE, BLUETOOTH, 4x4 Enjoy the Jeep's utmost capability from City driving to Cottage outings - Come and See the 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Leather Plus Package. Well equipped with REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, SXM, POWER LIFTGATE, BLUETOOTH, 4x4, air conditioning, power windows and door locks and more! Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.