2017 Jeep Cherokee

58,634 KM

Limited* 4x4/Sunroof/Power Liftgate/Heated Seats

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

58,634KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8938909
  • Stock #: 25630a
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS3HD219960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,634 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * Only 58,634 km * 4x4, REVERSE CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, SUNROOF, SAFETY TEC GROUP, TECHNOLOGY GROUP, POWER LIFTGATE Enjoy the Jeep's utmost capability from City driving to Cottage outings - Come and See the 2017 ''Black Diamond Crystal Pearl'' Jeep Cherokee Limited. Well equipped with 4x4, REVERSE CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL- PANE SUNROOF, SAFETY TEC GROUP, TECHNOLOGY GROUP, POWER LIFTGATE, air conditioning, power windows and door locks and more! See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

1-866-715-3215
