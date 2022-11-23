2017 Jeep Cherokee

$31,980 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 6 1 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9406012

9406012 Stock #: 21434A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 96,613 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive 3.517 Axle Ratio Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Firecracker Red TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD) BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors Blind-Spot/RR Cross-Path Detection Pwr Htd Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler Requires Subscription TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L L PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive II Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory Front Heated Seats Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Auxilia...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.