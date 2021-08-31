2017 Jeep Compass

$27,998 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 8 1 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8057389

8057389 Stock #: F4BGGM

F4BGGM VIN: 3C4NJDDB8HT644611

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4BGGM

Mileage 84,819 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Tires: P215/65R17 BSW AS On/Off Road Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Mid-Gloss Black Aluminum Coloured Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Heated Mirrors Rear View Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass rear window defogger Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Leather-wrapped steering wheel Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer Illuminated Front Cupholder Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Off-Road Suspension 51 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 w/ESS 926# Maximum Payload 4 Skid Plates 4.334 Final Drive Ratio Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control GVWR: 2,131 kgs (4,700 lbs) Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.