2017 Jeep Compass

Cruise through winter in style with our Trailhawk edition Jeep Compass!
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P215/65R17 BSW AS On/Off Road
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Mid-Gloss Black Aluminum
Coloured Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
rear window defogger
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat