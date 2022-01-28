$18,396+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Compass
North Edition 4WD | Power Sunroof | Remote Start
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
$18,396
- Listing ID: 8226633
- Stock #: F4DHTX
- VIN: 1C4NJDAB9HD165673
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,744 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Jeep Compass Sport 4D Sport Utility 4WD 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic
Heated Seats, Leather seats, 4WD, 6.5" Touchscreen, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power Sunroof w/Express Open/Close, Radio: 430N 6.5" Touch/CD/HDD/NAV, Remote Start System.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Reviews:
* In addition to its size, stance, and proportions, the Compass has attracted many owners with its promise of superior all-weather and off-road capability. Solid on-road characteristics round out the package, and the tech inside is all fairly easy to use and learn. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
