2017 Jeep Compass

$18,396 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 7 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8226633

8226633 Stock #: F4DHTX

F4DHTX VIN: 1C4NJDAB9HD165673

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4DHTX

Mileage 166,744 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive TOURING SUSPENSION Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering 51 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT 3.367 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,075 kgs (4,575 lbs) 60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 926# Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM Black Bodyside Cladding Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Wheels w/Painted Accents Tires: P225/60R17 BSW AS Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control rear window defogger MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage Illuminated Front Cupholder Fixed 3rd Row Windows Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Chrome Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm 4 Speakers Fixed antenna Radio w/Clock Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.