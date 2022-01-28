Menu
2017 Jeep Compass

166,744 KM

$18,396

+ tax & licensing
$18,396

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2017 Jeep Compass

2017 Jeep Compass

North Edition 4WD | Power Sunroof | Remote Start

2017 Jeep Compass

North Edition 4WD | Power Sunroof | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$18,396

+ taxes & licensing

166,744KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8226633
  • Stock #: F4DHTX
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB9HD165673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4DHTX
  • Mileage 166,744 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Jeep Compass Sport 4D Sport Utility 4WD 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic

Heated Seats, Leather seats, 4WD, 6.5" Touchscreen, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power Sunroof w/Express Open/Close, Radio: 430N 6.5" Touch/CD/HDD/NAV, Remote Start System.

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Reviews:
* In addition to its size, stance, and proportions, the Compass has attracted many owners with its promise of superior all-weather and off-road capability. Solid on-road characteristics round out the package, and the tech inside is all fairly easy to use and learn. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
51 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT
3.367 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,075 kgs (4,575 lbs)
60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
926# Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM
Black Bodyside Cladding
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Wheels w/Painted Accents
Tires: P225/60R17 BSW AS
Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST
glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert
Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Clock
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

