$19,986
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Compass
2017 Jeep Compass
High Altitude Edition | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
77,559KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9023956
- Stock #: 22K4J24A
- VIN: 1C4NJDAB5HD125736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 77,559 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner |, Local Trade |, 4WD, 17 x 6.5 Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4.12 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Brake assist, Front Bucket Seats, Keyless Entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Traction control.
Odometer is 18449 kilometers below market average! Black Clearcoat 2017 Jeep Compass Sport 4WD 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT 6-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* In addition to its size, stance, and proportions, the Compass has attracted many owners with its promise of superior all-weather and off-road capability. Solid on-road characteristics round out the package, and the tech inside is all fairly easy to use and learn. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Power Steering
Spoiler
AM/FM Stereo
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
