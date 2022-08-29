Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Compass

77,559 KM

Details Description Features

$19,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,986

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Compass

2017 Jeep Compass

High Altitude Edition | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Compass

High Altitude Edition | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

  1. 9023956
  2. 9023956
  3. 9023956
  4. 9023956
  5. 9023956
  6. 9023956
  7. 9023956
  8. 9023956
  9. 9023956
  10. 9023956
  11. 9023956
  12. 9023956
  13. 9023956
Contact Seller

$19,986

+ taxes & licensing

77,559KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9023956
  • Stock #: 22K4J24A
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB5HD125736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 77,559 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! New Price!

One Owner |, Local Trade |, 4WD, 17 x 6.5 Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4.12 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Brake assist, Front Bucket Seats, Keyless Entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Traction control.

Odometer is 18449 kilometers below market average! Black Clearcoat 2017 Jeep Compass Sport 4WD 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT 6-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.


Reviews:
* In addition to its size, stance, and proportions, the Compass has attracted many owners with its promise of superior all-weather and off-road capability. Solid on-road characteristics round out the package, and the tech inside is all fairly easy to use and learn. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Power Steering
Spoiler
AM/FM Stereo
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

2013 Dodge Journey A...
 159,123 KM
$11,986 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SEL ...
 18,269 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 126,939 KM
$41,598 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory