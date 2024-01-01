$28,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited Luxury - Pano Rf, Htd/Cooled Lthr, Rmt Strt
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited Luxury - Pano Rf, Htd/Cooled Lthr, Rmt Strt
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$28,800
+ taxes & licensing
105,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4RJFBG5HC748030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SCV9685
- Mileage 105,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*** LOCAL TRADE... LIMITED LEVEL II LUXURY! *** PANORAMIC ROOF, REMOTE START, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER!! *** 8.4 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, POWER LIFT GATE, NAVIGATION!! *** Stunning black-on-black local Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with ALL the bells and whistles! Manitoba history, with service records from Murray Jeep right here in Winnipeg! MSRP of a comparable 2024 Grand Cherokee Limited is north of $70,000.00... Get into a beautiful Jeep with low kms for just a fraction of that cost. Equipped with the $4,000.00 factory LUXURY PACKAGE! Absolutely loaded with upgrades and features like a huge PANORAMIC ROOF......REMOTE START......Black LEATHER INTERIOR......NAVIGATION......Front HEATED SEATS......REAR HEATED SEATS......A/C VENTILATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Big 8.4 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN......Dual POWER SEATS w/ Lumbar Support......Drivers MEMORY SEAT......Leather Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......POWER LIFT GATE......9-SPEAKER PREMIUM STEREO w/ Subwoofer......Digital VIC (Vehicle Information Center)......Backup Camera......Push Button Ignition......Keyless Entry......Dual Zone Auto Climate Control......Selectable Drive Modes (Normal, Eco, Sport, Sand, Snow, Rock, Mud)......SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio......Auto Start/Stop......HILL DESCENT CONTROL......AWD w/ 4WD Lo Range......AUX/USB Connections......Bi-Xenon HID Headlights......Chrome Package (Grille, Mirrors, Accents)......FOG LIGHTS......LED Lights......Automatic Headlights......115V/150W ONBOARD POWER......Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine......Seamless 8-Speed Automatic Transmission......18 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ Yokohama All-Season Tires!
This Grand Cherokee Limited comes with fitted mats... and only 105,000 KMs. Now sale priced at just $28,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
This Grand Cherokee Limited comes with fitted mats... and only 105,000 KMs. Now sale priced at just $28,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2024 Honda Civic EX - Sunroof, Htd Seats, Htd Steering, AS NEW!! 5,000 KM $35,800 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 Powerboost Sport - Nav, Rmt St, Buckets & Consle 130,000 KM $44,800 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L 8 Pass, Blu-Ray DVD, Htd Lthr, Sunroof, Rmt Start 80,000 KM $39,800 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,800
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee