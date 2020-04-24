Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$27,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,500KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4910340
  • Stock #: 20075A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG6HC698188
Exterior Colour
Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
Interior Colour
Black/Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Jeep Grand Cherokee has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 8.0" ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P245/70R17 BSW ON/OFF ROAD (STD).*Packages That Make Driving the Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo An Experience*ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK/BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, Valet Function, Uconnect guardian Emergency Sos, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.* Stop By Today *Stop by Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • TIRES: P245/70R17 BSW ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
  • WHEELS: 17" X 8.0" ALUMINUM (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23E LAREDO -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
  • DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
  • BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

