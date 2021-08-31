2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$63,888 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 6 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8037520

8037520 Stock #: F4AGFU

F4AGFU VIN: 1C4RJFDJ5HC851506

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 61,655 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Rocker Panel Extensions and Body-Coloured Fender Flares Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass rear window defogger Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front air conditioning Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Leather Door Trim Insert Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Illuminated Front Cupholder Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Heated Mirrors Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Automated Parking Sensors Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler High Performance Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Permanent locking hubs Premium Shock Absorbers Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering 3.70 Rear Axle Ratio 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs) HD 220 Amp Alternator Pirelli Brand Tires Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS 93.1 L Fuel Tank 1350# Maximum Payload Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls graphic equalizer Integrated roof antenna 10 Speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front 506w Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, External Memory Control and Internal Memory Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

