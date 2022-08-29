Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

88,000 KM

Details Description

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk - Nav, Rem Start, AC Seats, Pano Roof!

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk - Nav, Rem Start, AC Seats, Pano Roof!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

88,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9026485
  • Stock #: SCV7713
  • VIN: 1C4RJFLG1HC666388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV7713
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LOADED TRAILHAWK! PANO ROOF + AIR CONDITIONED SEATS + NAVIGATION!! *** ADJUSTABLE RIDE HEIGHT + LEATHER INTERIOR + REMOTE START!! *** LOCAL MANITOBA VECHICLE W/ LOW K!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk comes with all original books and manuals and custom fitted all weather Jeep mats! Yes, ONLY 88,000KM! Now priced to sell at just $39,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

204-489-4494
