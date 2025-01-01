Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Jeep Patriot

223,200 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
12700251

2017 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

  1. 1751145156
  2. 1751145156
  3. 1751145156
  4. 1751145156
  5. 1751145157
  6. 1751145157
  7. 1751145157
  8. 1751145156
  9. 1751145157
  10. 1751145157
  11. 1751145157
  12. 1751145157
  13. 1751145157
  14. 1751145157
  15. 1751145157
  16. 1751145157
  17. 1751145157
  18. 1751145157
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
223,200KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4NJPAB2HD169386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 223,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

Used 2017 Jeep Patriot SPORT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Jeep Patriot SPORT 223,200 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Charger SXT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2010 Dodge Charger SXT 112,350 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 3500 ST for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 RAM 3500 ST 192,250 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2017 Jeep Patriot