$15,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Jeep Patriot
High Altitude Edition
2017 Jeep Patriot
High Altitude Edition
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$15,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,961KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4NJPAA5HD209337
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver[Billet Metallic]
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25263A
- Mileage 120,961 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ride Time
2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE 81,971 KM $26,500 + tax & lic
2024 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring 32,234 KM $35,000 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey R/T 88,936 KM $16,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Ride Time
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
$15,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Ride Time
204-272-6161
2017 Jeep Patriot