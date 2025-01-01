Menu
2017 Jeep Patriot

120,961 KM

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing
Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Used
120,961KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4NJPAA5HD209337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Billet Metallic]
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25263A
  • Mileage 120,961 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

