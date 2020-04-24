Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude Edition

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,120KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4910367
  • Stock #: 19733A
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB6HD163988
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
DARK SLATE GREY
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Jeep Patriot has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: AutoStick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start (STD), RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Keyless Entry, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, Body-Colour Fascia w/Bright Insert, Speed Sensitive Power Locks, Bright Side Roof Rails, Fog Lamps, Body Colour Liftgate Applique, Body-Colour Door Handles, Power 6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Front Heated Seats, Power Sunroof w/Express Open/Close, High Altitude Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Automatic Headlamps, Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, High Altitude Badge, Bright Exhaust Tip, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, Illuminated Entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Remote USB Port, Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Power Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down.*Packages That Make Driving the Jeep Patriot High Altitude Edition An Experience*DARK SLATE GREY, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, BLACK, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum w/Granite Pockets, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Touring Suspension, Tires: P215/60R17 BSW All-Season Touring, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Jeep Patriot come see us at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9. Just minutes away!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
  • BLACK
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD)
  • ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD)
  • DARK SLATE GREY LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
  • RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Body-Colour Fascia w/Bright Insert Speed Sen...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 56,432 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Outdoo...
 70,101 KM
$30,477 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey |...
 168,901 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-500-XXXX

(click to show)

204-500-1389

Send A Message