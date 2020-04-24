2017 Jeep Patriot

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
204-500-1389
+ taxes & licensing
This Jeep Patriot has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: AutoStick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start (STD), RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Keyless Entry, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, Body-Colour Fascia w/Bright Insert, Speed Sensitive Power Locks, Bright Side Roof Rails, Fog Lamps, Body Colour Liftgate Applique, Body-Colour Door Handles, Power 6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Front Heated Seats, Power Sunroof w/Express Open/Close, High Altitude Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Automatic Headlamps, Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, High Altitude Badge, Bright Exhaust Tip, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, Illuminated Entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Remote USB Port, Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Power Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down.*Packages That Make Driving the Jeep Patriot High Altitude Edition An Experience*DARK SLATE GREY, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, BLACK, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum w/Granite Pockets, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Touring Suspension, Tires: P215/60R17 BSW All-Season Touring, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Jeep Patriot come see us at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9. Just minutes away!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9