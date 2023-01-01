$25,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555
2017 Jeep Renegade
Trailhawk Heated Steering | Moon Roof | Low Kilomters
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
$25,990
- Listing ID: 10013340
- Stock #: F546DN
- VIN: ZACCJBCB3HPG19376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GLACIER METALLIC
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,954 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk Blind Spot | Remote Start 2.4L I4 MultiAir 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 4WD Glacier Metallic
Key Features
- My Sky Open Air Roof System
- Cold Weather Group
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Passive Entry Remote Start Group
- Keyless Entry n Go w/Push Button Start
- Remote Start System
- Premium Navigation Group
- 6.5" Touchscreen w/Navigation
- Beats Audio Premium Sound System
Safety Features
- Safety & Security Group
- BlindSpot Monitoring & Rear CrossPath Detection
- ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
- Hill Descent Contro
- Hill Start Assist
6.5" Touchscreen, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Brake Assist, Cold Weather Group, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Fog Lights, Front Heated Seats, Fully Automatic Headlights, GPS Navigation, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start, Leather Steering Wheel, My Sky Power Open Air Roof System, Occupant Sensing Airbag, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passive Entry Remote Start Package, Power Door Mirrors, Power Windows, Premium Navigation Group, Quick Order Package 27E, Radio: Uconnect 3C NAV w/6.5" Display, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote USB Port, Safety & Security Group, Security Alarm, Speed Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tonneau Cover, Traction Control, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
Reviews:
* Most owners love the Renegades pleasing highway drive, excellent off-road capability and small-car levels of manoeuvrability. Other owners are highly satisfied with the Renegades unique looks, and uniquely styled cabin. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
