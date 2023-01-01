Menu
2017 Jeep Renegade

77,954 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2017 Jeep Renegade

2017 Jeep Renegade

Trailhawk Heated Steering | Moon Roof | Low Kilomters

2017 Jeep Renegade

Trailhawk Heated Steering | Moon Roof | Low Kilomters

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

77,954KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10013340
  • Stock #: F546DN
  • VIN: ZACCJBCB3HPG19376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GLACIER METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F546DN
  • Mileage 77,954 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk Blind Spot | Remote Start 2.4L I4 MultiAir 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 4WD Glacier Metallic
Key Features

- My Sky Open Air Roof System
- Cold Weather Group
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Passive Entry Remote Start Group
- Keyless Entry n Go w/Push Button Start
- Remote Start System
- Premium Navigation Group
- 6.5" Touchscreen w/Navigation
- Beats Audio Premium Sound System

Safety Features

- Safety & Security Group
- BlindSpot Monitoring & Rear CrossPath Detection
- ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
- Hill Descent Contro
- Hill Start Assist

6.5" Touchscreen, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Brake Assist, Cold Weather Group, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Fog Lights, Front Heated Seats, Fully Automatic Headlights, GPS Navigation, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start, Leather Steering Wheel, My Sky Power Open Air Roof System, Occupant Sensing Airbag, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passive Entry Remote Start Package, Power Door Mirrors, Power Windows, Premium Navigation Group, Quick Order Package 27E, Radio: Uconnect 3C NAV w/6.5" Display, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote USB Port, Safety & Security Group, Security Alarm, Speed Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tonneau Cover, Traction Control, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.


Reviews:
* Most owners love the Renegades pleasing highway drive, excellent off-road capability and small-car levels of manoeuvrability. Other owners are highly satisfied with the Renegades unique looks, and uniquely styled cabin. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
48 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4 Skid Plates
4.334 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,080 kg (4,586 Ib)

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P215/65R17 BSW AS On/Off Road
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Low-Gloss Blk Polished Aluminum

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Interior

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

