2017 Jeep Renegade

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour GLACIER METALLIC

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 77,954 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Normal Duty Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 48 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 Electric Power-Assist Steering Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 4 Skid Plates 4.334 Axle Ratio Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control GVWR: 2,080 kg (4,586 Ib) Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P215/65R17 BSW AS On/Off Road Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Low-Gloss Blk Polished Aluminum Safety Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Interior Compass Leather Steering Wheel Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Sliding Front Centre Armrest Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Sentry Key Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs

