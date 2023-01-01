$23,589+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Renegade
4WD 4DR LIMITED
2017 Jeep Renegade
4WD 4DR LIMITED
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$23,589
+ taxes & licensing
81,221KM
Used
VIN ZACCJBDB1HPF24412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23R9D03A
- Mileage 81,221 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Odometer is 18922 kilometers below market average! Black 2017 Jeep Renegade Limited 4WD I4 9-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* Most owners love the Renegades pleasing highway drive, excellent off-road capability and small-car levels of manoeuvrability. Other owners are highly satisfied with the Renegades unique looks, and uniquely styled cabin. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
