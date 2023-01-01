Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!<BR><BR><BR>Odometer is 18922 kilometers below market average! Black 2017 Jeep Renegade Limited 4WD I4 9-Speed Automatic<BR><BR><BR>For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.<BR><BR><BR>Reviews:<BR> * Most owners love the Renegades pleasing highway drive, excellent off-road capability and small-car levels of manoeuvrability. Other owners are highly satisfied with the Renegades unique looks, and uniquely styled cabin. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2017 Jeep Renegade

81,221 KM

Details Description Features

$23,589

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Jeep Renegade

4WD 4DR LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Renegade

4WD 4DR LIMITED

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

  1. 10686267
  2. 10686267
  3. 10686267
  4. 10686267
  5. 10686267
  6. 10686267
  7. 10686267
  8. 10686267
  9. 10686267
  10. 10686267
Contact Seller

$23,589

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
81,221KM
Used
VIN ZACCJBDB1HPF24412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23R9D03A
  • Mileage 81,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Odometer is 18922 kilometers below market average! Black 2017 Jeep Renegade Limited 4WD I4 9-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.


Reviews:
* Most owners love the Renegades pleasing highway drive, excellent off-road capability and small-car levels of manoeuvrability. Other owners are highly satisfied with the Renegades unique looks, and uniquely styled cabin. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Used 2017 Ford Edge 4DR Sel AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Ford Edge 4DR Sel AWD 97,799 KM $24,989 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Forester 2.5i for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Subaru Forester 2.5i 103,672 KM $27,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Versa Note for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Nissan Versa Note 84,114 KM $13,589 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,589

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Renegade