Dealer permit #5686

2017 Jeep Wrangler

65,005 KM

Details Description Features

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,005KM
VIN 1C4AJWAG5HL621213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
2 Skid Plates
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,222 kgs (4,899 lbs)
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls

Interior

Compass
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual 1st Row Windows
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Removable Rear Windows
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Cloth Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Body-coloured grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Convertible w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Safety

Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2017 Jeep Wrangler