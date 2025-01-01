Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302

2017 Jeep Wrangler

126,562 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler

Big Bear Alpine Audio PKG | Hardtop

12121413

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Big Bear Alpine Audio PKG | Hardtop

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,562KM
VIN 1C4BJWDG5HL649643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 126,562 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Convertible w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
MOPAR Slush Mats
Manual tilt steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Air Conditioning -inc: A/C Refrigerant
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

2017 Jeep Wrangler