Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Wrangler

102,613 KM

Details Description Features

$42,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,500

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara, LOCAL MANITOBA VEHICLE, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara, LOCAL MANITOBA VEHICLE, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

Contact Seller

$42,500

+ taxes & licensing

102,613KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8113360
  • Stock #: 274160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,613 KM

Vehicle Description

* Local Manitoba Vehicle. * Four Wheel Drive, * Navigation. * Keyless Entry. * Heated Front Seats. * Cloth Seats. * Climate Control. * Cruise Control. * Multi-function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * 6.5-inch Touchscreen Radio. * Bluetooth. * AM / FM Radio. * USB Input. * Auxiliary Input. * Heated Mirrors. * Auto-dimming Rear View Mirror. * Front Fog Lights. * Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop * Tow Hooks. * Remote Start. * Running Boards.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
MP3 Player
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convertible Hardtop
BLACK
Targa Roof
Front heated seats
Conventional Spare Tire
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/SATIN CARBON (STD)
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Body-Colour Grille w/Bright Accent Rear Bumper Accents Front Bumper Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St James Volkswagen

2011 Nissan Versa 1....
 109,022 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2013 Audi A4 PREMIUM...
 136,930 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Larami...
 55,396 KM
$53,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

Call Dealer

204-788-XXXX

(click to show)

204-788-1100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory