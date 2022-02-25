Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Wrangler

86,340 KM

Details Description Features

$42,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,450

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara 4x4 | Accident Free | Remote Start | Touchscreen

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara 4x4 | Accident Free | Remote Start | Touchscreen

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

  1. 8337357
  2. 8337357
  3. 8337357
  4. 8337357
  5. 8337357
  6. 8337357
  7. 8337357
  8. 8337357
  9. 8337357
  10. 8337357
  11. 8337357
  12. 8337357
  13. 8337357
  14. 8337357
  15. 8337357
  16. 8337357
  17. 8337357
  18. 8337357
  19. 8337357
  20. 8337357
  21. 8337357
  22. 8337357
  23. 8337357
Contact Seller

$42,450

+ taxes & licensing

86,340KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8337357
  • Stock #: F48GJP
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG0HL658555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,340 KM

Vehicle Description

Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Towing w/Trailer Sway Control
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
2 Skid Plates
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
85 L Fuel Tank
880# Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,495 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
Analog Display
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Illuminated Front Cupholder
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2020 Kia Sorento LX
 49,746 KM
$37,765 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Envision ...
 32,003 KM
$34,982 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 13,605 KM
$67,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory