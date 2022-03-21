$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
Location
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
16,394KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8904106
- Stock #: 22328
- VIN: 1C4AJWBG2HL738911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan[Gobi]
- Interior Colour Dark Saddle/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 22328
- Mileage 16,394 KM
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8