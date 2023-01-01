Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Wrangler

88,000 KM

Details Description

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Sport - Hard Top, Pioneer Stereo, Bully Exhaust, Tube Doors

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Sport - Hard Top, Pioneer Stereo, Bully Exhaust, Tube Doors

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 9816556
  2. 9816556
  3. 9816556
  4. 9816556
  5. 9816556
  6. 9816556
  7. 9816556
  8. 9816556
  9. 9816556
  10. 9816556
  11. 9816556
  12. 9816556
  13. 9816556
  14. 9816556
  15. 9816556
  16. 9816556
  17. 9816556
  18. 9816556
  19. 9816556
  20. 9816556
  21. 9816556
  22. 9816556
  23. 9816556
  24. 9816556
  25. 9816556
  26. 9816556
  27. 9816556
  28. 9816556
  29. 9816556
  30. 9816556
  31. 9816556
  32. 9816556
  33. 9816556
  34. 9816556
  35. 9816556
Contact Seller

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
88,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9816556
  • Stock #: SCV8391
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG1HL524512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BEAUTIFUL LOCAL TRADE IN! *** UPGRADED EXHAUST & TUBE DOORS INCLUDED!! *** AFTERMARKET REMOTE START & PIONEER STEREO!!! *** Don't miss! Purchased new from Steinbach Dodge Chrysler in 2017, serviced regularly at the Jeep dealer here in Manitoba (and in Texas), excellent Carfax history and pride of ownership. Tastefully upgraded with a Pioneer premium double-DIN touchscreen......Compustar Long-Range Remote Start......Tubular Half-Doors (and regular doors included as well)......Bully Dual Exhaust......Fog Lights......Hill Descent Control......Opar Holy Sh_t Grips......LED Headlights......LED Tail Lights......Hard Top Included......Aeroskin Hood Protector......Shorty Antenna......Tow Package......Cruise Control......Air Conditioning!

While it lasts, check out our other Wrangler JK in stock too (seen in photo portfolio): https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/inventory/used-suv-car-van-winnipeg-manitoba/2015-jeep-wrangler-sport-hardtop-a-t-upgraded-stereo-bumper-interior/scv8367/

This Jeep comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and all-weather Rubber mats. Only 88,000 kilometers! And now sale priced at just $29,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 1,000 KM
$52,800 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sorento X-L...
 42,000 KM
$41,800 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Pathfind...
 32,000 KM
$52,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory