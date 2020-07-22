Menu
2017 Kia Forte

59,125 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

LX

2017 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

59,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5635710
  • Stock #: F3B1GA
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A78HE077075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3B1GA
  • Mileage 59,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth
Remote Keyless Entry
USB Charging Ports
Cruise Control

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Engine Immobilizer
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

