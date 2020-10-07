Menu
2017 Kia Forte

75,500 KM

Details Description Features

$12,947

+ tax & licensing
$12,947

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

LX+ Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Rear View Camera

2017 Kia Forte

LX+ Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Rear View Camera

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$12,947

+ taxes & licensing

75,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6080478
  • Stock #: F3NRA6
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A79HE105336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3NRA6
  • Mileage 75,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth, And Back Up Camera ! The Package You Want In The Price Point You Want ! Call, Click Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West In Point West Auto Park Today!
Heated Seats
Voice Activated Bluetooth
Large Display Touchscreen Infotainment Center
Back Up Camera With Large Display
Locally Owned
Accident Free

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Engine Immobilizer
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Windows-Power

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

