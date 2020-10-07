Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Forte

59,125 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

LX+ | Android Auto | Apple Carplay | Rearview Camera | Foglights |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Forte

LX+ | Android Auto | Apple Carplay | Rearview Camera | Foglights |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

  1. 6091230
  2. 6091230
  3. 6091230
  4. 6091230
  5. 6091230
  6. 6091230
  7. 6091230
  8. 6091230
  9. 6091230
  10. 6091230
  11. 6091230
  12. 6091230
  13. 6091230
  14. 6091230
  15. 6091230
  16. 6091230
  17. 6091230
  18. 6091230
  19. 6091230
  20. 6091230
  21. 6091230
  22. 6091230
  23. 6091230
  24. 6091230
  25. 6091230
  26. 6091230
  27. 6091230
  28. 6091230
  29. 6091230
  30. 6091230
  31. 6091230
  32. 6091230
  33. 6091230
  34. 6091230
  35. 6091230
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

59,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6091230
  • Stock #: F3B1GA
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A78HE077075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour HYPER BLUE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3B1GA
  • Mileage 59,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometres, Smartphone Connectvity, And The Ideal Price Point. Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Locally Owned & Serviced
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Power Locks
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Headlights-Automatic
Audio-Satellite Radio
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Wheels-Steel
Wheels-Wheel Covers
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Audio-CD Player
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Fuel System-Gasoline
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering-Power
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Audio-MP3 Player
Seat Trim-Cloth
Engine-4 Cyl
Tire-Front-All-Season
Tire-Rear-All-Season
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2008 Honda Ridgeline...
 133,851 KM
$14,499 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sportage LX...
 88,650 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 198,798 KM
$9,275 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory