2017 Kia Forte

23,975 KM

$16,466

+ tax & licensing
$16,466

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

EX Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Rear View Camera

2017 Kia Forte

EX Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Rear View Camera

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$16,466

+ taxes & licensing

23,975KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6132384
  Stock #: F3P8EB
  VIN: 3KPFL4A81HE034643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 23,975 KM

Vehicle Description

Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Trunk-Release-Remote
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

