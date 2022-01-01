Menu
2017 Kia Forte

185,400 KM

Details Description

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
Famous Motors

204-222-1400

LX+

LX+

Location

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

185,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8116546
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A74HE146621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 185,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes loaded with HEATED SEATS/BLUETOOTH/BACKUP CAM/APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO AND MUCH MORE.

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $109.99/bi-weekly over 72 months at 5.99% OAC.

Click here to get your pre-approval

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-807-1044

APPLY FOR FINANCING HERE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

