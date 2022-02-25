$17,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-667-9993
2017 Kia Forte
EX Accident Free | Low Kilometers | Heated Seat's
Location
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-667-9993
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8292696
- Stock #: F4DTPU
- VIN: KNAFX5A88H5672178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aurora Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 65,071 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free, Local, And Low Kilometers This Is The Forte You Have Bean Waiting For !..... Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today !
2017 Kia Forte 5 Hatchback
EX package
Front Wheel Drive
2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Heated Seat's
Large Display Touchscreen Infotainment Center
Voice Activated Bluetooth
Power Equipment group
And So Much More !
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!
Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.
Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!
NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!
Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.