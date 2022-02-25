Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Forte

65,071 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

EX Accident Free | Low Kilometers | Heated Seat's

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Forte

EX Accident Free | Low Kilometers | Heated Seat's

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

65,071KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8292696
  • Stock #: F4DTPU
  • VIN: KNAFX5A88H5672178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,071 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Local, And Low Kilometers This Is The Forte You Have Bean Waiting For !..... Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today !
2017 Kia Forte 5 Hatchback
EX package
Front Wheel Drive
2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Heated Seat's
Large Display Touchscreen Infotainment Center
Voice Activated Bluetooth
Power Equipment group
And So Much More !
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.06 Axle Ratio
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P205/55R16 LRR
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting driver seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Voice Activation
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless technology
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Satellite Stereo -inc: 7" display audio, smart phone integration (Android Auto), 3.5 TFT LCD cluster, front tweeter speakers, AUX and USB input ports, Bluetooth wireless technology, voice activation, 6 speakers and trip computer
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
Cloth Interior
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
AUX and USB input ports
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Satellite Stereo -inc: 7" display audio
smart phone integration (Android Auto)
3.5 TFT LCD cluster
front tweeter speakers
6 speakers and trip computer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2020 Kia Sorento LX ...
 28,386 KM
$36,990 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla ...
 163,936 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sorento EX+...
 100,560 KM
$29,799 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory